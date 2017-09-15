Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THIS WEEKEND’S HORSE CAVE HERITAGE FEST FEATURES NED VAN GO AND JASON EVANS

on 09/15/2017 |

Bands, food and chattin on the porch….

The Horse Cave Heritage Festival begins today with the opening ceremony at 4:30pm in downtown Horse Cave. There will be two music stages tonight and all day tomorrow beginning at 11:00am. Those featured are Nightfalls Coming, Jason Evans, Ned Hill, The Unpredictables, Arthur Hatfield and Buck Creek, The Jenny Roads and others.

On Saturday, there will be an all you can eat pancake breakfast, car truck and bike show, and chattin on the porch about local topics at the Thomas House. There will also be a chalk art competition on Water Street, registration begins Saturday at 3:00pm.

For more information you can search “Horse Cave Heritage Festival” on facebook.


Recent Posts

No Responses to “THIS WEEKEND’S HORSE CAVE HERITAGE FEST FEATURES NED VAN GO AND JASON EVANS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is DOUG AND MARTHA HAWKS  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
84°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/15 10%
High 87° / Low 61°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/16 10%
High 84° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/17 20%
High 84° / Low 63°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.