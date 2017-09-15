THIS WEEKEND’S HORSE CAVE HERITAGE FEST FEATURES NED VAN GO AND JASON EVANS

on 09/15/2017 |

Bands, food and chattin on the porch….

The Horse Cave Heritage Festival begins today with the opening ceremony at 4:30pm in downtown Horse Cave. There will be two music stages tonight and all day tomorrow beginning at 11:00am. Those featured are Nightfalls Coming, Jason Evans, Ned Hill, The Unpredictables, Arthur Hatfield and Buck Creek, The Jenny Roads and others.

On Saturday, there will be an all you can eat pancake breakfast, car truck and bike show, and chattin on the porch about local topics at the Thomas House. There will also be a chalk art competition on Water Street, registration begins Saturday at 3:00pm.

For more information you can search “Horse Cave Heritage Festival” on facebook.



