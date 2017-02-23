Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THIS WEEKS “CALL FROM THE CAPITOL”

on 02/23/2017 |
Featured Local News News

As the Kentucky General Assembly is nearing the mid point of the 2017 Regular Session, State Representative Steve Riley has already got a piece of legislation through the state house. Here is this week’s “Call From The Capitol”:

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital