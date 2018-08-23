on 08/23/2018 |

Thomas Clay Branham, 83 of Scottsville, KY passed away, Tuesday, August 21 2018 at the Cal Turner Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center in Scottsville, KY. He was born March 16, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Clayborn Odell Branham and Delcie Binnion Branham. He married Patricia Ann Webb February 1984. He was retired from Chrysler Automotive where he worked as an assembly operator. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and once served as a Beech Grove, Indiana state officer. He was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son Gordon Branham and wife Rita of Scottsville, KY;

Two step sons; Kevin Calvert and wife Wendy of Indianapolis, IN;

Bobby Calvert of Indianapolis, IN; Two grandchildren; Misty Harston and husband Chad of Scottsville, KY; Adam Branham and wife Laura of Scottsville, KY; Five step grandchildren; Bryana Calvert, Zach Calvert, Chelsea Calvert, Marisa Moore and Mikayla Moore; Four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00am at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2:00pm-8:00pm Friday, August 24, 2018, and after 7:30am until time of funeral service Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.Memorials are suggested to the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church or Norton Children’s Hospital.