Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THOMAS CLAY BRANHAM

on 08/23/2018 |

Thomas Clay Branham, 83 of Scottsville, KY passed away, Tuesday, August 21 2018 at the Cal Turner Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center in Scottsville, KY. He was born March 16, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Clayborn Odell Branham and Delcie Binnion Branham. He married Patricia Ann Webb February 1984. He was retired from Chrysler Automotive where he worked as an assembly operator. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and once served as a Beech Grove, Indiana state officer. He was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son Gordon Branham and wife Rita of Scottsville, KY;
Two step sons; Kevin Calvert and wife Wendy of Indianapolis, IN;
Bobby Calvert of Indianapolis, IN; Two grandchildren; Misty Harston and husband Chad of Scottsville, KY; Adam Branham and wife Laura of Scottsville, KY; Five step grandchildren; Bryana Calvert, Zach Calvert, Chelsea Calvert, Marisa Moore and Mikayla Moore; Four great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00am at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2:00pm-8:00pm Friday, August 24, 2018, and after 7:30am until time of funeral service Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.Memorials are suggested to the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church or Norton Children’s Hospital.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “THOMAS CLAY BRANHAM”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
65°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/23 0%
High 80° / Low 57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/24 10%
High 83° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/25 50%
High 85° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.