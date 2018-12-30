on 12/30/2018 |

Thomas Clayton Mesker, 78, of Glasgow, entered Heaven on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. He was born May 13, 1940, the son of the late Riley Mesker and Laura Pitcock Mesker. Tom married Brenda Wilson Mesker, on June 12, 1992. He retired from KY Pants after 30 years and was saved in April of 1992 and later became a member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Timmy Mesker and Tony Mesker (Melissa) all of Glasgow; One Step daughter, Sondra Reece (Jeremy) of Glasgow; 14 grandchildren, Cody & Collins Graves, Seth & Katelynn Reece, Anetta Sievinen, Ellen Stumbeck, Clayton Mesker, Cory Mesker, Caleb Mesker, Whitney Wade, Riley Mesker, Amber Mesker, Zack Mesker and Nick Mesker; 10 great grandchildren; Daughter in law, Patty Mesker; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded by a son, Tommy Mesker and some siblings.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday January 1, 2019, at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.