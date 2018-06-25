Logo


THOMAS “COOKIE” ORTEN

on 06/25/2018

Thomas(Cookie)Orten, age 84 was born on January 1, 1934 in Johnson City, TN and it is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our father at 5:00pm Friday, June 22, 2018 in his home, cared for by family and Hosparus.

Cookie lived in Southbury, CT with his wife Janice until they settled in Bonnieville, KY in 1999.

Thomas served his country in the Army from March 25, 1952 until March 18, 1955, he fought during the Korean War.

He was a long- time employee for Curtis (Box) Packing.

Preceded in death by his two sons Tommy Orten Aug. 4, 1956 – Sept. 7, 1974 and Alvin Orten Jan. 24, 1959 – Oct. 17, 2011.

Cookie is survived by his loving faithful wife of 62 years Janice Orten

well as two sons-John Orten (Tracy) of Glendale and Wayne Orten (Loretta) of Bonnieville

and one daughter Pamela Deavers (Daniel) of Bonnieville

Cookie is also survived by his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren

A graveside services will be 11am Wednesday, June 27 at the Concord Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow.

Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

