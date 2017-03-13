Logo


Thomas E Hunt

on 03/13/2017 |
Thomas E Hunt, 82 of Oakland died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was a son of the late Melvin and Daphna Hunt and preceded in death by a brother William C Hunt and a sister Gladys Reed Hunt.  He was a Farmer and a member of Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife Martha Stone Hunt; his daughter, Belinda Gaye Watt (Floyd); two grandchildren, Melissa Watt Greathouse (Joel) and Timmy Watt (Amanda), five great grandchildren, Preston Willis, Thomas Watt, Leah Watt, Ava Watt, Isabelle Greathouse.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2.  Visitation 4-8 Wednesday at the funeral home

Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society, 1925 Old Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, Ky  42101

