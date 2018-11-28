Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THOMAS GLENN ROBERTS

on 11/28/2018 |

Thomas Glenn Roberts, 74, an Indianapolis native, entered into rest peacefully Wednesday, November 28th, at his home in Glasgow surrounded by family.  Thomas was the son of the late Roy Roberts and Iva Pearl Powell Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lea Templeton Roberts; son, Thomas G. Roberts Jr.; daughter, Connie Sue Roberts Alvey Merriman (Michael); brother, John E. Jones (Mary); grandchildren,  Danielle Crum, James Alvey, and Jessica Roberts.

He was preceded in death by three sisters: Norma Wicker, Kathryn Ira and Donna Browder.

The family has chosen cremation with no services scheduled at this time  Hatcher and Saddler Home is assisting the family with arrangements.  Special thank you to Dr. William Travis and Hosparus of Barren River.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “THOMAS GLENN ROBERTS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CINDY WILSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/28 20%
High 34° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/29 60%
High 48° / Low 45°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 11/30 70%
High 61° / Low 53°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.