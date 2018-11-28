on 11/28/2018 |

Thomas Glenn Roberts, 74, an Indianapolis native, entered into rest peacefully Wednesday, November 28th, at his home in Glasgow surrounded by family. Thomas was the son of the late Roy Roberts and Iva Pearl Powell Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lea Templeton Roberts; son, Thomas G. Roberts Jr.; daughter, Connie Sue Roberts Alvey Merriman (Michael); brother, John E. Jones (Mary); grandchildren, Danielle Crum, James Alvey, and Jessica Roberts.

He was preceded in death by three sisters: Norma Wicker, Kathryn Ira and Donna Browder.

The family has chosen cremation with no services scheduled at this time Hatcher and Saddler Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Special thank you to Dr. William Travis and Hosparus of Barren River.