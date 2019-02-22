Thomas Lewis Jones, 89, of Temple Hill entered into rest Thursday February 21, 2019. He was born June 2, 1929 to the late James Ira Jones and Myrtie Crabtree Jones. In addition to his parents Thomas was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lewis Jones, 3 sisters, Roxie Arterburn, Gladys Pace and Ruby Smith, and 3 brothers, Kenneth, Clifton and Brent Jones.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic and played basketball. Thomas was a life-long farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou (Wilkinson) Jones; two children, Gary Jones (Brenda) and Sherry Harlow (Wayne) both of Glasgow; one sister, Alma Jones of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Andrea Brooks, Dustin Jones and Cody Harlow and one great-granddaughter Makayla Brooks.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, February 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.