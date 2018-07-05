Logo


Thomas R. Conquergood

on 05/07/2018

Thomas R. Conquergood 51, of Springfield, MO. and formerly Glasgow, passed away Saturday May 5, 2018.  He was born in Port Huron, Michigan and graduated from Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and served 10 years for the Haywood Volunteer Fire Department. Tom’s career path led him to O’Reilly Auto Parts corporate office as their current Events Motorsports Manager for 15 years.  Tom married Marla (Garrett) Conquergood in Glasgow, Kentucky in December 2006. He was a Christian and loved motorsports and was a wonderful husband, son, brother, and great man. He was devoted to his family and will be deeply missed.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marla, his parents, Thomas H. and Rita Kay Conquergood, his brother and sister-in-law, Brett and Anna Conquergood. He is also survived by his aunt, Colleen Conquergood, his niece, Tenley Conquergood and a host of many other dear friends and family.  He was preceded in death by his fur baby, Teddy

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 11th at 2:00 p.m. in Bowling Green Gardens in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow and Son Funeral Home Thursday, May 10th from 5pm until 8pm.

Family suggests memorial donations be made to: Haywood Volunteer Fire Department: 67 Matthews Mill Road, Glasgow, KY. 42141 or the charity of donor’s choice.

