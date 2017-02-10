on 10/02/2017 |

Thomas R. Reece ae 84 of Edmonton passed away Monday, October 2, 2017, at the Metcalfe County Health Care Facility. Born August 29, 1933, in Cofer, he was the son of the late Rufus and Bettie Reece.

Tommy was a member of the Chestnut Grove Christian Church. He was a lifelong farmer, an accomplished musician, an avid sports fan.

Survivors include two sisters: Marguerite Sullivan of Edmonton and Martha Mitchell of Louisville; three brothers, Robert Reece of Edmonton, J.W. Reece and wife Betty of Louisville and Billy Reece of Edmonton, as well as twelve nieces and nephews and their children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Leon Reece, Russell Reece and Ralph Reece all of Edmonton.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.