on 09/05/2018 |

Thomas Simpson, 66 of Cave City, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at his residence. He was a native of Hart County. He lived and worked in Louisville for many years as the owner-operator of B & S Landscaping. He was a Corvette enthusiast and an avid UK fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Simpson and Jean Acree Simpson.

He is survived by one sister, Martha Greenwell (James) of Horse Cave; two nieces, Christa Middleton (Joe) of Cave City and Ashley Bauer (Eric) of Scottsville; great-nieces and nephews, Kennedy Middleton, Matthew Middleton, Chance Middleton, and Weston Adams; several close friends

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, September 7, 2018 From 10-12 at Winn Funeral Home.