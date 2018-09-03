Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

THOMAS WAYNE CHILDRESS

on 03/09/2018 |

Thomas Wayne Childress, 75 of Louisville passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 8 at the Norton Pavilion in Louisville.  He was born in Cub Run to the late Elza & Mabel Kessinger Childress.  Thomas was a retired employee of Brown & Williamson and was a member of St. Peter of Apostle Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Wilma Jean Childress & Barbara Day and by four brothers Ronnie Gene, William “Bill”, Charles & Morris Newman Childress

He is survived his loving wife Bobbie Johnston Childress

Two sons-Dr. Tom Childress (Jen Davis) of Louisville

Ronnie Childress (Stephanie) of Louisville

Six grandchildren-Zachary, Alex, Matthew & Abigail Childress and Tyson & Brook Davis

Two brothers-Howard Childress (Patty) of Cub Run

Mike Childress (Betty) of Munfordville

Three sisters-Helen Sanders (Jimmy) of Cub Run

Janice Willis (Donnie) of Leitchfield

Faye Johnston (Spike) of Clarkson

Funeral mass for Thomas Wayne Childress will be 11am Monday, March 12 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church at Wax with burial in the St. Benedict Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 12-8pm CST at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Monday at the St. Benedict Catholic Church until time for services.

A masonic service will be 5pm CST Sunday and the rosary will be conducted at 6pm Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “THOMAS WAYNE CHILDRESS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Debbie Lowe

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/09 60%
High 52° / Low 37°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Saturday 03/10 10%
High 54° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/11 50%
High 54° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 09

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 10

Loving Lodge 323 Chili Supper

March 10 @ 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 12 @ 3:30 PM
Mon 12

BCHS SBDM Council Will Meet

March 12 @ 3:45 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.