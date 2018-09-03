on 03/09/2018 |

Thomas Wayne Childress, 75 of Louisville passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 8 at the Norton Pavilion in Louisville. He was born in Cub Run to the late Elza & Mabel Kessinger Childress. Thomas was a retired employee of Brown & Williamson and was a member of St. Peter of Apostle Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Wilma Jean Childress & Barbara Day and by four brothers Ronnie Gene, William “Bill”, Charles & Morris Newman Childress

He is survived his loving wife Bobbie Johnston Childress

Two sons-Dr. Tom Childress (Jen Davis) of Louisville

Ronnie Childress (Stephanie) of Louisville

Six grandchildren-Zachary, Alex, Matthew & Abigail Childress and Tyson & Brook Davis

Two brothers-Howard Childress (Patty) of Cub Run

Mike Childress (Betty) of Munfordville

Three sisters-Helen Sanders (Jimmy) of Cub Run

Janice Willis (Donnie) of Leitchfield

Faye Johnston (Spike) of Clarkson

Funeral mass for Thomas Wayne Childress will be 11am Monday, March 12 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church at Wax with burial in the St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12-8pm CST at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Monday at the St. Benedict Catholic Church until time for services.

A masonic service will be 5pm CST Sunday and the rosary will be conducted at 6pm Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.