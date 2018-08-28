THORNBURY APPOINTED CEO OF T.J. REGIONAL HEALTH

on 08/28/2018 |

Mike Bryant, Chairman of the Board of T.J. Regional Health announced today that Neil Thornbury, Interim CEO of T.J. Regional Health has been appointed CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “Neil has been a valuable member of our hospital for 19 years. He has prepared himself through hard work, education and a sincere concern that our hospital system meets that needs of our community. The future of our hospital is bright and we are proud to have Neil Thornbury leading us into the future,” stated Bryant.

Mr. Thornbury completed his Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Eastern Kentucky University and began his Healthcare career in 1996 as a patient care provider, Occupational Therapist. In 2000, Neil was promoted to Director of Rehabilitation Services leading the integration of four independent departments into a comprehensive rehabilitation medicine program. In 2005, he obtained a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Western Kentucky University. In March 2007, Neil was promoted to Chief of Patient Care Services. In 2010, he completed his Lean Systems Certification through the University of Kentucky. Currently, Neil is Candidate for Doctorate (DSc) in Health Services Administration at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the position of CEO. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors for all their work and support. I want to assure the great staff of T.J., our medical partners, the community, and most importantly, our patients, that I will work diligently to carry out the mission and vision of our hospital system. We take great pride in being an independent hospital system, and we will continue our work to meet the opportunities that the ever changing world of healthcare presents on a daily basis,” stated Thornbury.

Thornbury has built a rewarding life in Barren County that he has built with his wife Alanna, and their two sons Reece and Walker. Thornbury’s connection to T.J. Regional Health is a personal one, as both of his sons were born at T.J. Samson. Thornbury and his family have lived in Barren County for nearly twenty years and take pride in the great community they call home.