THREE ARRESTED AFTER USING FAKE CREDIT CARDS

on 08/11/2017 |

Late Tuesday night, Glasgow Police received a call from Scottsville Police  in reference to two black male subjects using fraudulent credit cards  at Food Lion in Scottsville. 

Scottsville PD gave a description and said they had been using  the  fake credit cards to purchase  pre paid visa cards.  While  Officer Steven Fields was on the phone with Scottsville PD, dispatch called GPD to respond to Glasgow Food Lion in reference to two black males who had been in the store and attempted to use fake credit cards. 

Officer Fields arrived and found 19 year old Acesah Myers, of Tampa, Florida, still at the store and found he was the same man in the picture sent by Scottsville PD.  After he was taken into  custody, police found over $250 in cash and two “go bank” Mastercards in his possession. 

Police found the second subject, 20 year old Christopher Custodio, and a third man, 18 year old Antonio Phillips, both from Tampa at Speedway. 

Consent to search was given and police found multiple wrapped bags of marijuana and 20 fake credit cards.

Myers, Custodio and Phillips were all three arrested and charged with Making A False Credit Card, Possession of Marijuana and Trafficking Marijuana.  The trio was lodged in the BCDC

 

