THREE ARRESTS MADE IN STOLEN VEHICLE INVESTIGATION

on 02/25/2019 |

Three Glasgow people have been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle incident. On Monday morning, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Cumberland Street.

Officer Wesley Hicks conducted the traffic stop and made contact with the driver James Jaggers, and passengers Dillian Jones and Jamie Courtier. All had conflicting stories on who was the owner of the vehicle.

Sgt. Ashley Jones made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle who advised that the vehicle had been stolen from the owner’s residence on Cooktown Road.

Jaggers was arrested and charged with failure to dim headlights; disregarding a stop sign; failure to wear a seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Jones was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $500 or more, but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500.

Courtier was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto $500 or more, but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest, with assistance from Officer John DuBarry and Sgt. Ashley Jones.

The vehicle and the property were released back to the owners.