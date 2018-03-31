Logo


THREE CAR COLLISION SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 03/31/2018 |

Three car collision sends one to the hospital.
On Thursday, 33 year old Derel Pennycuff, of Glasgow, was driving a Trailblazer southbound on L. Rogers Wells Blvd, when for an unknown reason, he struck the right side of the curb. Striking the curb caused his vehicle to cross over into the southbound lane and strike a 2000 Jeep Cherokee. Pennycuff’s vehicle then continued in the northbound lane, striking a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo.
Neither Pennycuff, nor the driver of the Cherokee, 48 year old Dana Brown, of Glasgow, were injured. The driver of the Rodeo, 49 year old Joy Cartwright, of Glasgow, was transported by EMS to T.J Sampson Hospital for treatment.
Officer Jeff Wilson is the investigating officer and he was assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and The Glasgow Fire Dept.

