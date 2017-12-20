THREE GLASGOW ATTORNEYS UP FOR 43RD DISTRICT FAMILY COURT JUDGE APPOINTMENT

on 12/20/2017 |

Judicial Nominating Commission announces nominees

for Family Court judgeship for Barren and Metcalfe counties



FRANKFORT, Ky., Dec. 20, 2017 – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., today announced nominees to fill the vacant Family Court judicial seat for Barren and Metcalfe counties. The counties comprise the 43rd Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in the circuit’s 2nd Division.

The three nominees for the Family Court judgeship are attorneys Cheryl Berry Ambach, Mica Wood Pence and Traci Lee Peppers, all of Glasgow.

Ambach, Pence and Peppers all have their own law practices that focus on family law cases. Ambach and Peppers received their juris doctors from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law and Pence received her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

The judicial seat became vacant when Judge W. Mitchell Nance resigned Dec. 16.

Family Court

Family Court is a division of Circuit Court and has primary jurisdiction in cases involving family issues, including divorces, adoption, child support, domestic violence and juvenile status offenses.

Judicial Nominating Commission

The Judicial Nominating Commission helps fill judicial vacancies by appointment when a vacancy occurs outside of the election cycle. The Kentucky Constitution established the JNC. Ky. Const. § 118; SCR 6.000, et seq.

Judicial Nominating Process

When a judicial vacancy occurs, the executive secretary of the JNC publishes a notice of vacancy in the judicial circuit or the judicial district affected. Attorneys may recommend someone or nominate themselves. The names of the applicants are not released. Once nominations occur, the individuals interested in the position return a questionnaire to the Office of the Chief Justice. Chief Justice Minton then meets with the Judicial Nominating Commission to choose three nominees. Because the Kentucky Constitution requires that three names be submitted to the governor, in some cases the commission submits an attorney’s name even though the attorney did not apply. A letter naming the three nominees is sent to the governor for review. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement and his office makes the announcement.

Makeup of the Judicial Nominating Commission

The commission has seven members. The membership is comprised of the chief justice of Kentucky (who also serves as chair), two lawyers elected by all the lawyers in their circuit/district and four Kentucky citizens who are appointed by the governor. The four citizens appointed by the governor must equally represent the two major political parties, so two must be Democrats and two must be Republicans. It is the responsibility of the commission to submit a list of three names to the governor and the governor must appoint a judge from this list of three.

