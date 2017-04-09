Logo


THREE INJURED IN WARREN COUNTY ACCIDENT

on 09/04/2017 |

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle off the
roadway in a pond this morning (Monday). Upon arrival deputies were able to determine through investigation that a 2001 Dodge Durango exited the roadway struck a fence and continued off the roadway until it collided with an earth
embankment then struck another fence several more times before finally coming to rest in the water.

The operator Leonard Doan( 48 of Georgia) was transported to the medical center for treatment of his injuries before being life flighted to Vanderbilt. . Two other passengers were also transported Sharon Laque(71 of Georgia) and Carrie Doan (48 of Georgia) were also taken to the Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
At this time the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were assisted by Warren County Emergency Management, Warren County Technical Rescue, Med Center EMS, and the Gott Fire Dept.

