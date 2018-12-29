THREE VEHICLE INJURY COLLISION IN BOWLING GREEN

on 12/29/2018 |

On Friday, December 28th at 11:29 AM (CST) the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a three vehicle injury collision. The collision had occurred near the 7000 block of Cemetery Road. Trooper First Class Michael Hatler responded to the collision.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Jack M. Sikes (64) of Bowling Green, KY was operating a 2003 Chevrolet pickup traveling eastbound on Cemetery Road, when a utility trailer in tow separated from the rear hitch of Sikes’ pickup. The utility trailer crossed into the westbound travel lane where the trailer struck a 2011 Ford Focus passenger car being operated by Jacquelyn A. Tanero (22) of Glasgow, KY, who was traveling westbound. Upon impacting the trailer, Tanero’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway, colliding with a 2017 Honda Odyssey van in a head-on manner. The van was being operated by Doris R. Coleman (60) of Bowling Green, KY.

Three juvenile occupants in Tanero’s vehicle were transported via medical helicopter to Vanderbilt University Hospital, including the following: A 7 year old juvenile female passenger, which is currently listed in stable condition, a 9 year old juvenile female passenger, which is currently listed in critical condition, and an 5 year old female juvenile, which is currently listed in extremely critical condition. Jacquelyn Tanero and Doris Coleman were transported on scene to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green for non-life threating injuries. Jack Sikes was uninjured.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper First Class Mike Hatler. Trooper First Class Hatler was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Alvaton Fire Department, Warren County Emergency Management, and Medical Center EMS. No further information is available for release at this time.