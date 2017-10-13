on 10/13/2017 |

Tiffany Mari Cole, 29, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her father: Frank Cole, Jr. and his wife Mary Cole; her mother: Rebecca Lynn Strange and her husband Brack Riley; one sister: Kimberly Alexis Cole; paternal grandparents: Frank Cole Sr. and Rose Cole; grandmother: Nancy Bryant, and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Kenneth Strange, I and Mary Bryant.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Light House Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Monday until time for services.