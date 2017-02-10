on 10/02/2017 |

Tilda Priscilla Froedge age 71 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Roy Thomas and Mamie Jessie Fields. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons. Jeff and wife Michelle Compton of Edmonton. Michael and wife Keisha Compton of Somerset. One daughter Lisa and husband Ricky Lockhart of Edmonton. Two sisters. Helen Riley of Austin, Indiana and Ernestine Bryant of Hope, Indiana. Twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Froedge. One brother Thomas Fields and three sisters. Elvar Coomer, Mary Lou Hamilton and Mildred Burris.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.