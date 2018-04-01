on 01/04/2018 |

Tim Duvall 52 of Park City died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Park City. He was born on October 26, 1965 in Edmonson County to the late Millard H. Duvall and the late Shirley C. Burris Duvall.

He was a member of the Park City Volunteer Fire Department and the 7th Street Baptist Church. He was a caregiver and a farmer.

He is survived by one brother, Desmond Duvall; two sisters, Karen Gilbert, Sabrina Maxey both of Bowling Green; three nephews, Lamar Buford, Bryson and Thomas Maxey and a niece, Pilar Buford.

Graveside services and interment for Tim Duvall will be at 1PM Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Clayton Family Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tim Duvall Memorial Fund c/o Patton Funeral Home, PO Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.