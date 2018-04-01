Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TIM DUVALL

on 01/04/2018 |

Tim Duvall 52 of Park City died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Park City. He was born on October 26, 1965 in Edmonson County to the late Millard H. Duvall and the late Shirley C. Burris Duvall.

He was a member of the Park City Volunteer Fire Department and the 7th Street Baptist Church. He was a caregiver and a farmer.

He is survived by one brother, Desmond Duvall; two sisters, Karen Gilbert, Sabrina Maxey both of Bowling Green; three nephews, Lamar Buford, Bryson and Thomas Maxey and a niece, Pilar Buford.

Graveside services and interment for Tim Duvall will be at 1PM Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Clayton Family Cemetery.  Memorial contributions can be made to the Tim Duvall Memorial Fund c/o Patton Funeral Home, PO Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TIM DUVALL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JOEY STOCKTON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
22°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/04 0%
High 22° / Low 10°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/05 0%
High 23° / Low 5°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 01/06 0%
High 26° / Low 14°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.