on 03/20/2018 |

Timmy Lee Young age 63 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was the son of the late Sam and Clara Coomer Young. He is survived by two sisters. Bobbie Tomlin and Mary Coomer both of Edmonton. One brother Jimmy Young of Tampa, Florida.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at the Smith Cemetery at Sulphur Well. Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.