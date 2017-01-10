Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Timothy Aaron Butler

on 10/01/2017 |

Timothy Aaron Butler age 38 of Clarkson passed away suddenly Thursday, Sept. 28 in Magnolia.

He was a loving husband of Holly and a loving father to his children Emily & Brett, also surviving is one brother Mark Anthony Butler of Louisville, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Hank & Deborah Gibson of Clarkson, 3 nieces, 4 nephews, 3 aunts & 2 uncles

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Wayne Butler.

Tim got saved at 15 years old at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.He was a member, song leader and Deacon of Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Tim was a 1997 graduate of Hart County High School and a 2003 graduate of Western Kentucky University and received his master’s degree in 2005.

He was currently a physical education teacher at Memorial Elementary School.

Tim will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services for Timothy Aaron Butler will be 11am Monday at the Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Dickey & Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating. Burial will be in the Rocky Hill Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 10am-9pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Monday at the Rocky Hill Baptist Church until time for services at 11am.

Memorial donations may be given to Holly for his children’s education, these donations can be left at Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Timothy Aaron Butler”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

ANITA PRYOR
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
80°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 10/01 0%
High 82° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/02 0%
High 80° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 10/03 10%
High 82° / Low 56°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.