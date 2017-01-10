on 10/01/2017 |

Timothy Aaron Butler age 38 of Clarkson passed away suddenly Thursday, Sept. 28 in Magnolia.

He was a loving husband of Holly and a loving father to his children Emily & Brett, also surviving is one brother Mark Anthony Butler of Louisville, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Hank & Deborah Gibson of Clarkson, 3 nieces, 4 nephews, 3 aunts & 2 uncles

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Wayne Butler.

Tim got saved at 15 years old at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.He was a member, song leader and Deacon of Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Tim was a 1997 graduate of Hart County High School and a 2003 graduate of Western Kentucky University and received his master’s degree in 2005.

He was currently a physical education teacher at Memorial Elementary School.

Tim will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services for Timothy Aaron Butler will be 11am Monday at the Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Dickey & Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating. Burial will be in the Rocky Hill Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 10am-9pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Monday at the Rocky Hill Baptist Church until time for services at 11am.

Memorial donations may be given to Holly for his children’s education, these donations can be left at Sego Funeral Home.