Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TIMOTHY CLAY DAVIS

on 04/05/2018 |

 

Timothy Clay Davis, 55, of Etoile died Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of Allie Davis, who survives, and the late Rebecca Lee McCue Davis. Clay was a machine operator at Felker Bros. for over 23 years. He loved working on the farm and being outside. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Tenna Lawson Davis; father, Allie Davis; sister, Carolyn Davis; 1 nephew, Jacob Davis (Tara); 2 great nephews, 1 great niece all of Etoile, and his 2 beloved pets, Pistol and Annie. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a brother; Johnny Davis.

Timothy Clay Davis chose cremation. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced by A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TIMOTHY CLAY DAVIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

LARRY WILLIAMS

SPONSORED 

 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
56°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 04/05 0%
High 56° / Low 40°
Clear
Rain
Friday 04/06 80%
High 60° / Low 30°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 04/07 20%
High 47° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Thu 05

Spring Break Camp at the YMCA

April 2 @ 8:00 AM - April 6 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 07

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Ralphies

April 7 @ 10:00 AM
Sat 07

Allen Masonic Lodge Chili Supper

April 7 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sat 07

Sneed Family at Garrett’s Creek Baptist

April 7 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church

April 8 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 08

The Sneed Family will sing at Coral Hill Baptist Church

April 8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 09

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 09

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues

April 9 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.