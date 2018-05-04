Timothy Clay Davis, 55, of Etoile died Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of Allie Davis, who survives, and the late Rebecca Lee McCue Davis. Clay was a machine operator at Felker Bros. for over 23 years. He loved working on the farm and being outside. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Tenna Lawson Davis; father, Allie Davis; sister, Carolyn Davis; 1 nephew, Jacob Davis (Tara); 2 great nephews, 1 great niece all of Etoile, and his 2 beloved pets, Pistol and Annie. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a brother; Johnny Davis.

Timothy Clay Davis chose cremation. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced by A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.