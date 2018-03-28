on 03/28/2018 |

Timothy Dewayne Goad, 52, of Glasgow passed Sunday, March 25, 2018 at his residence in Glasgow.

He was born on July 21, 1965 in Tompkinsville to Charles Kenneth Goad and Evelyn Alene Krantz. He was truck driver for Blue Grass Dedicated LCC in Bowling Green. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, and outdoorsman.

He is survived by two daughters: Chelsea Goad of Bowling Green and Courtney Goad of Elkton, KY, Father: Charles Kenneth Goad and mother: Rita Goad both of Etoil, KY, Mother Evylyn Steenburgen and Step-Father: Johnny Steenburgen both of Lafayette, TN, sister: Tonia Birdwell and husband Toby of Springfield, TN, two brothers: Charles E. Goad of Etoil and Brian Steven Steenburgen and wife Michelle of Franklin, KY , two granddaughters : Kaylynn Short and Kynsleigh Goad, and a niece and two nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents: Cecil and Nadine Goad, McKinley and Lassie Krantz, and Robert E. and Loraine Smith and a nephew: Kampbell Birdwell.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 2:00PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 28 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM and after 7:30AM on Thursday until service time at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.