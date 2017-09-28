Logo


TIMOTHY DONALD HUBBARD

on 09/28/2017 |

Timothy Donald Hubbard age 60 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.    He was the son of Jimmie Hubbard of Edmonton and the late Ruth Smith Hubbard.   Tim was a retired truck driver, army veteran and deacon of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Coffey Hubbard of Edmonton.    Three children.   Timmy (Connie) Hubbard II of Edmonton.    April (Ernie) England of Edmonton and Tora (Dewayne) Emmitt of Edmonton.   Five brothers.   Jim (Cindy) Hubbard, Louis (Sammy) Hubbard, Daryl Hubbard, Alvin (Lisa) Hubbard and Steven (Teresa) Hubbard all of Edmonton.    Two sisters.   Michelle (Robert) Coffey and Donna (Todd) Mosher all of Edmonton.    Eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Sunday at the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton  and after 9:00 AM  Sunday at the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

