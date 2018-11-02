on 02/11/2018 |

Timothy L. “Tim” Byrd, 60, of Glasgow, died Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. He was born at Hiseville, the son of the late William H. “Bill” Byrd and Margie Ann Waddell Byrd. Tim was a painter, and a former longtime employee for Botts Construction. He loved hunting, outdoor sports and Harley’s.

He is survived by a brother, Steve Byrd and wife Sandy of Glasgow, two nephews Justin and Jonathan Byrd and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm at the funeral home and Wednesday morning until time for services.