TINA LYNN BARRON

on 03/19/2019 |
Tina Lynn Barron, 50, of Glasgow, KY died Monday, March 18, 2019 at U of L Hospital in Louisville.  She was born in Shirley, Massachusetts the daughter of Michael Eugene and Zadie Wilson Barron of Glasgow who survive.

She was a graduate of Barren County High School and had been a cosmetologist and later attended culinary school becoming a chef.  While attending culinary school she was named student of the year in Kentucky.  Tina had a servant’s heart and was helpful and sharing to all she could in many ways.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by 2 sons, Jeffery Sage Carver (fiancée Taylor Morehead) and Jesse Alexander Caver (Michelle Richardson) of Glasgow; fiancé Ron Grider of Glasgow; sister Amy C. Johnston of Springfield, MO; niece and nephews, Olivia, Wyatt and Michael Johnston; a special friend Trinity Estes and her son Auden, and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Henderson, KY.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, March 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Friday from 10am until time for services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Tina’s sons, Sage and Jesse Carver for their benefit.  Memorials may be left at the funeral home or given to the family.

