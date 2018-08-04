Logo


TISHA NICOLE ALLEN

on 04/08/2018 |

Tisha Nicole Allen, 25 of Bowling Green died Saturday, April 7, 2018 due to a vehicle accident

The Warren County native was an employee at Burger King.

Her survivors include her parents James and Elizabeth Allen Strode; her two children, Azariha Abrams and Jaedin Allen; two sisters, Shannon McMillian and Chasity Allen; one brother, Terell Boards; Six nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.  Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

