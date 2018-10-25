TJ SAMSON STEPS IN TO SETTLE AMBULANCE ISSUE, PICKS UP TAB ON DEFICIT

on 10/25/2018 |

That was Chairman of the Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service Board of Directors, Dr. Joe Middleton. After a closed session at the meeting at Edmonton City Hall, yesterday, the board of directors unanimously reached an agreement that will resolve multiple issues. The board consists of the mayors of both Glasgow and Edmonton, the Judge Executives of Barren and Metcalfe Counties, Faye Neal, Wendell Honeycutt, as well as Neal Thornbury and Scott Young representing TJ Samson Hospital.

Ultimately, TJ Samson Hospital, along with the hard work of the board have stepped up to resolve the financing issue facing this board and the Barren County Ambulance Taxing District Board by funding the deficit of Metcalfe County in order to help in ensuring the Ambulance Service can continue serving the citizens of Barren and Metcalfe County.

Up until yesterday’s meeting, the agreement was that Metcalfe County would pay 20% of the deficit for the ambulance service, TJ Samson would pay 20%, and Barren County would pay the remaining 60% of the deficit. The taxing district board in Barren County disputes this agreement because it doesn’t provide accurate representation for money being spent by tax money. The service has implemented a cost-accounting method to provide accurate information as to what portion of the deficit Barren County Should pay based on the number of runs in Barren County. Because of this dispute, an opinion has been requested by the taxing district board and much of the deficit from previous months remains unpaid, still.

With the help of TJ Samson stepping up to resolve the issue, they have agreed to fund the portion of the deficit not covered by Metcalfe County’s 20% and Barren Counties calculated portion of the deficit. Neal Thornbury, CEO of TJ Regional Health had these comments as to why his organization decided to resolve and accept the responsibility of what could have gone to court and required Attorney General action.

Thornbury added that, ultimately, this agreement solidifies their mission of providing healthcare services to the community they serve.

Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale, tells WCLU News, it comes down to one important fact.

Chairman Middleton added that the entities working together is the best way to achieve the goals and mission of the Ambulance board and healthcare providers.

If this agreement becomes official at the next board meeting, beginning with the January 2019 appointments to the board, a change will take place in the structure and representation. Barren County will have 3 representatives, TJ Samson will have 2 representatives, and Metcalfe County will have 1 representative, cutting the number of board members from 10 to 6. Neither Glasgow or Cave City will have representation on the board. Taxing districts are under county jurisdiction.