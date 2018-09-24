TN MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN BG

on 09/24/2018 |

At 2:12 am on Sunday, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies received a call for shots fired at 5690 Louisville Road, Lot 150. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim, Milton Clemente 36 y/o of Bowling Green. He advised that a Hispanic male later identified as Israel Venegas 34 y/o of Layfette TN, arrived at the victim’s

residence and pulled a small caliber pistol and fired multiple rounds at the victim. Through further investigation, Venegas was located at lot 195 hiding inside someone else’s vehicle. Venegas was apprehended without incident and charged with:

1. Attempted murder

2. Wanton endangerment 1st degree X3 counts

3. Possession of handgun by a convicted felon

4. Tampering with physical evidence

Venegas is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and the investigation is ongoing at this time.