TN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FOLLOWING A MAN FROM NASHVILLE TO GLASGOW

on 12/05/2018 |

A Tennessee woman is now in jail after police reports state that a woman followed a man from Nashville all the way to Glasgow. Officer Morrison with the Glasgow Police Department received a dispatchers call regarding the male subjects complaint of someone following him. Police advised the man, Benjamin Ford, to pull into the Glasgow White Castle and wait for law enforcement to arrive. The Glasgow Police Department arrived on the scene where Sherita Burnett, age 27 of Antioch, TN was contacted.

She continued to be outraged and verbally cussed the officer. After being detained, the woman attempted to escape and slipped her handcuffs. A strong odor of marijuana was detected from her vehicle. A search later revealed a bottle of wine was open in the vehicle as well. Burnett was arrested on charges of:
Charge 1: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 2ND DEGREE
Charge 2: RESISTING ARREST
Charge 3: POSS OF OPEN ALC BEVERAGE CONT IN MOTOR VEH PROHIBITED
Charge 4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION-CONTROLL SUB(EXCLUDES ALCOHOL)

