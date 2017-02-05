TO PREVENT IDENTITY THEFT, THE IRS MAY ASK YOU TO COMPLETE A QUIZ

To help guard against the growing threat of tax fraud and identity theft, the Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has taken additional steps that enhance the safety and security of processing taxpayers’ individual income tax returns, including an Identity Confirmation Quiz.

Beginning today, some taxpayers will receive letters from the department asking the taxpayer to take a short online Identity Confirmation Quiz before their tax refund is fully processed. The letter will give specifics as to what the taxpayer must do to take the quiz.

“We have multiple internal procedures in place, along with third party techniques, that assist us in preventing tax fraud,” said Daniel P. Bork, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Revenue. “We encourage taxpayers who receive this quiz letter to quickly respond, which will confirm their identities so we can continue processing their returns.”

The identity confirmation quiz will be available for 30 days from the date of the letter at revenue.ky.gov/quiz. Once a taxpayer successfully completes the quiz, the department will continue processing their return. If the taxpayer fails the quiz twice or does not take the quiz, the department will require additional documentation such as the hard copies of W2s or 1099s.

The taxpayer should not ignore this letter. The sooner the quiz is taken and passed, the quicker the Kentucky Department of Revenue can continue processing the return.

The Identity Confirmation Quiz can be taken online anytime at revenue.ky.gov/quiz or by telephone at (502) 892-3399, during regular work hours (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) with an authorized representative to help with the process.

Receiving the Identity Confirmation Quiz letter does not mean the taxpayer has been a victim of identity theft. It only means the Department of Revenue wishes to verify the identity of the person filing before issuing the refund.

If the taxpayer receives this letter and has not yet filed a return, he or she should contact the Kentucky Department of Revenue immediately by email at kyidquiz@ky.gov or telephone at (502) 892-3399.