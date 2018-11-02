TODAY’S NATIONAL 2-1-1 DAY, LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS SERVICE HERE

on 02/11/2018 |

Today is National 2-1-1 Day. Much like 9-1-1 is assigned as the number to dial in the case of an emergency, 2-1-1 is the number you call when you don’t know who you should call.

The Federal Communications Commission assigned 2-1-1 as a three-digit telephone number for the purpose of providing quick and easy access to information about health and human services. Contact Specialists work with callers to assess their needs and provide appropriate information and referral services that can offer assistance and/or intervene in crisis situations. Instead of multiple calls, by simply dialing 2-1-1, a trained specialist can identify a caller’s full scope of needs and provide agency information and referrals that can offer assistance.

Prior to establishing the Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 Contact Center on July 18, 2016, Kentucky was one of only three states with less than 43% 2-1-1 coverage. However, through United Way of Southern Kentucky’s efforts, the Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 Contact Center has expanded that reach to 63%. Today, more Kentucky residents can talk with a compassionate Contact Specialist who can provide information and referrals that assist families and impact communities, one phone call at a time. In real time, callers receive service provider information concerning utilities, housing, food, transportation, support services for an aging parent, where to find help for addiction, mental health issues, and much more. 2-1-1 is the place to call when you don’t know where to go for help when you need it. As of July 2017, the Contact Center is taking calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. It is the intent of the center to expand channels of communication that will include web chat and texting in the upcoming year.

2-1-1 also serves as a sociological barometer for service providers, funders, and other stakeholders within the community by identifying community needs. While personal identifiers of callers are kept confidential, the demographic data that is collected assists with improvements to the human services delivery system as a whole.

2-1-1 also assists during times of disaster, providing critical information about evacuation routes, food and shelter. 2-1-1 is a powerful resource for our communities and assists callers of all ages and circumstances including families, parents, seniors, veterans, and low-income individuals.

Since its inception, Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 has received over 10,500 calls from residents seeking assistance with utilities, housing, food, transportation, and many other social service needs.

In honor of National 2-1-1 Day on 2-11-18, the Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 Contact Center asks that individuals across Southern Kentucky help celebrate by spreading the word about the 2-1-1 services available in our area via social media and/or within your organizations, companies and businesses. Materials to assist can be downloaded at www.211Center.com.