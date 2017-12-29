on 12/29/2017 |

Mr. Todd Anderson, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 48 years, 10 months, and 5 days. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on Thursday, February 20, 1969, the son of Kenny Davis and Virginia (Lewis) Riley. He was of Christian faith and a self-employed carpenter and masonry worker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Davis, his brother, Mitchell Anderson, his sister, Melissa Anderson, and his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Evelyn Lewis.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Virginia Riley and Bill Carr of Burkesville, Kentucky, his fiancée, Alisha Cope of Burkesville, Kentucky, his siblings, Tammy (and Teddy) Martin of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Mandy (and Randy) Likens of Burkesville, Kentucky, Casey (and Ann) Anderson of Decherd, Tennessee, Tracey Davis of Bowling Green, Kentucky, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lane and Ellen Cope of Burkesville, Kentucky, nieces and nephews, Tavia, James Amos, Gracie, Morgan, Zachary, Thomas, Christian, Evan, Tripton, Macey, Cole, Ella, Jack, Elizabeth, Thomas, Max, Kailey, Taylor, great-niece, Raina, great-nephew, Quinton, and man’s best friend, Magnum.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017 until the funeral hour on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Norris-New Funeral Home, P.O. Box 335, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717, to help with Todd Anderson’s final expenses. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.