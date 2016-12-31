TOLLING HAS BEGAN ON THREE LOUISVILLE BRIDGES INTO INDIANA

Tolling on the Louisville – Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project began this week on the new SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, the new I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the improved I-65 Kennedy Bridge.

The Kennedy and Lincoln bridges provide 12 lanes of I-65 traffic connecting Downtown Louisville and Southern Indiana. The Lincoln Bridge carries six lanes of I-65 North traffic, and the Kennedy carries six lanes of I-65 South traffic. The Lewis and Clark Bridge, which opened to traffic Dec. 18, connects the Gene Snyder Freeway in Prospect, Ky. with State Road 265 in Utica, Ind.

It’s important for drivers to remember that tolling will not change their commute. They should not slow or stop while approaching the tolled bridges. Drivers with transponders will pay the lowest rates and the toll will be deducted from prepaid accounts. Cameras will capture the license plates of drivers without transponders, and bills will be sent in the mail. Toll rates range from $2-12, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether they have the transponder. A driver in a passenger vehicle with a transponder will pay $2 to cross a tolled bridge. A driver in a passenger vehicle without a transponder will pay $4. A RiverLink E-ZPass transponder is $15. It’s portable from vehicle to vehicle registered to a single account and works in all 16 E-ZPass states.

Drivers can open accounts online at www.RiverLink.com, by phone at 855-RIV-LINK or in person at one of two customer service centers. The website is the fastest option to open an account. It’s open 24 hours a day/7 days a week with no wait. Customers opening accounts online or by phone will have their transponders mailed to them.

Just over 110,000 drivers are expected to use the tolled bridges each day.