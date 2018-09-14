on 09/14/2018 |

Tom Harper, age 54, of Munfordville, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a tire and automotive technician with Harper & Son Tire in Munfordville. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Alisha Hatcher and husband Seth of Munfordville; two sons, Charlie Harper of Munfordville and Michael Harper of Cave City; his first wife Cathy of Munfordville; four sisters, Pamela Bell of Florida, Kay Templeman of Monroe, Ellen Wagner of Mississippi, and Ann Wilkerson of Munfordville; two brothers, Charles Allen Harper, and Gary Harper and wife Tammy of Munfordville; one granddaughter, Katie Harper; and two step-children, Skylar & Hunter Hatcher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Addie Kersey Harper.

The family chose cremation. No service or visitation is planned at this time. Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville is in charge of arrangements.