Tommy Priddy, age 69, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born on March 25, 1949 to the late Earl Thomas Priddy and Lena Mae Hendrick Priddy. He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-one years, Ellen Sanders Priddy, who survives.

Tommy worked in maintenance at Kellwood Manufacturing and Brownsville Manufacturing for twenty-five years. He later retired as Maintenance Team Leader from JCI in Glasgow. Tommy was a charter member of Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department where he once served as Assistant Fire Chief. He was also a faithful member of the Edmonson County Lions Club, and served as a volunteer deputy under Sheriff Eddie Railey. Most importantly, Tommy was a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church where he served as Assistant Sunday School teacher and Assistant Sunday School Superintendent.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Greg Priddy, Joey Priddy (Cindi) and Kevin Priddy (Melinda) all of Chalybeate; three brothers, Danny Priddy (Louise) of Brownsville, Henry Priddy (Vivian) of Brownsville and Dennis Priddy (Larissa) of Smiths Grove; five sisters, Linda Wooden (Ray) of Arizona, Patricia Cundiff (Marvin) of Glasgow, Brenda Fay Jenkins (Frank) of Cookeville, TN, Mildred Lindsey (Brent) of Elizabethtown and Mary Evelyn White (Bill) of Smiths Grove; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one uncle, Rondell Priddy (Vickie) of Leitchfield; one aunt, Wanda Layne (Joe) of Springfield, OH and a special cousin, Artie Downs (Betty) of Florida.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Kinser Cemetery, c/o LeeAnn Elmore, 940 Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

4 – 9 pm, Tuesday, May 8, 2018

10 am – 9 pm, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

9 –11 am, Thursday, May 10, 2018

Chalybeate United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, May 10, 2018

Chalybeate United Baptist Church