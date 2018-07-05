Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TOMMY PRIDDY

on 05/07/2018 |

Tommy Priddy, age 69, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.  The Warren County native was born on March 25, 1949 to the late Earl Thomas Priddy and Lena Mae Hendrick Priddy.  He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-one years,  Ellen Sanders Priddy, who survives. 

Tommy worked in maintenance at Kellwood Manufacturing and Brownsville Manufacturing for twenty-five years.  He later retired as Maintenance Team Leader from JCI in Glasgow.   Tommy was a charter member of Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department where he once served as Assistant Fire Chief.  He was also a faithful member of the Edmonson County Lions Club, and served as a volunteer deputy under Sheriff Eddie Railey. Most importantly, Tommy was a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church where he served as Assistant Sunday School teacher and Assistant Sunday School Superintendent. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Greg Priddy, Joey Priddy (Cindi) and Kevin Priddy (Melinda) all of Chalybeate; three brothers, Danny Priddy (Louise) of Brownsville, Henry Priddy (Vivian) of Brownsville and Dennis Priddy (Larissa) of Smiths Grove; five sisters, Linda Wooden (Ray) of Arizona, Patricia Cundiff (Marvin) of Glasgow, Brenda Fay Jenkins (Frank) of Cookeville, TN, Mildred Lindsey (Brent) of Elizabethtown and Mary Evelyn White (Bill) of Smiths Grove; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one uncle, Rondell Priddy (Vickie) of Leitchfield; one aunt, Wanda Layne (Joe) of Springfield, OH and a special cousin, Artie Downs (Betty) of Florida.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Kinser Cemetery, c/o LeeAnn Elmore, 940 Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, KY  42171.

VISITATION

4 – 9 pm,  Tuesday, May 8, 2018

10 am – 9 pm, Wednesday, May 9, 2018

9 –11 am, Thursday, May 10, 2018

Chalybeate United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, May 10, 2018

Chalybeate United Baptist Church

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TOMMY PRIDDY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RONNIE AND BARBARA GARMON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 05/07 10%
High 77° / Low 50°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 05/08 10%
High 76° / Low 54°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 05/09 50%
High 80° / Low 64°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.