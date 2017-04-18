Tompkinsville, Ky. (April 18, 2017) – On Monday, April 17th at 1:09 PM CST, Post 15 was notified by the Tompkinsville Police Department of a deceased man inside a vehicle at a residence on Bradshaw Road in Tompkinsville. The victim was identified as 54-year-old William McClendon III who lived at the residence where found. McClendon had a pre-existing medical condition that is believed to have been the cause of his death. No foul play is expected. Detective Kevin Roberts is investigating.
TOMPKINSVILLE MAN FOUND DECEASED IN CAR AT HIS HOME
