TOMPKINSVILLE MAN FOUND DECEASED IN CAR AT HIS HOME

Tompkinsville, Ky. (April 18, 2017) – On Monday, April 17th at 1:09 PM CST, Post 15 was notified by the Tompkinsville Police Department of a deceased man inside a vehicle at a residence on Bradshaw Road in Tompkinsville. The victim was identified as 54-year-old William McClendon III who lived at the residence where found. McClendon had a pre-existing medical condition that is believed to have been the cause of his death. No foul play is expected. Detective Kevin Roberts is investigating.