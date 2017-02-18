TOMPKINSVILLE GETS A NEW WALKING TRAIL

The City of Tompkinsville is one step closer to getting a new city park walking trail. Gov. Matt Bevin and the Department for Local Government (DLG) selected 21 Recreational Trails Program (RTP) projects for funding this year and the City of Tompkinsville was one of the group’s chosen. The city will get $100,.000 toward their new walking traqil.

This grant assists in maintaining and developing Kentucky’s vast network of recreational trails. RTP is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and is administered by DLG.