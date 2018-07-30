Tompkinsville Woman Calls Law, Then Takes It Upon Herself To Pursue-She and Two Others Arrested

on 07/30/2018 |

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept. arrested three people after responded to Bryan Street in reference to a possible kidnapping that took place in Tompkinsville. After further investigation, officers determined that Jessica Keyes had reported that the father of a her child, Matthew Blair had went to her residence in Tompkinsville and removed their child from that home. While Keyes was traveling back to Tompkinsville from Glasgow to speak with officers over there, she met the vehicle that Blair was traveling in and turned around and begin to follow him at a high rate of speed as she stayed on the phone with 911 Communications Center.

Both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the Cumberland K-9 Academy and made contact with officers who determined that the child was inside the vehicle and was not restrained in a car seat or seat belt. Officers also determined that the driver of that vehicle, Steven Cole did not have a operator’s license.

Jessica Keyes (age 29) of Tompkinsville Ky., was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree. The arrest was made by Sgt. Justin Kirkpatrick and assisted by Officer Cameron Murrell.

Matthew Blair (age 31) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree. The arrest was made by Officer Cameron Murrell.

Steven Cole (age 26) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Failure To Wear Seat Belt, Reckless Driving, No Operators-Moped License. The arrest was made by Officer Cameron Murrell.

The Dept. Of Social Services were notified and responded to the scene for assistance.