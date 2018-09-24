Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TONI GOOD

on 09/24/2018 |

Toni Good, 77, of Knob Lick, KY died Sunday, September 23, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.  She was born in Catlettsburg, KY the daughter of Daniel and Frances Beatrice Justice Patrick.

She is survived by her husband, Charles whom she married November 23, 1962; 3 sons Mark Good and Charles Good, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH and Bobby Good (Jewell) of Arcanum, OH; 1 daughter Brenda Burton (Glenn) of Monticello and 6 grandchildren, Luke and Jake Burton, Brandon, Brittany, Cole and Nate Good.

Visitation for Mrs. Good will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Thursday from 10am until 2pm followed by cremation.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TONI GOOD”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

 

DOROTHY MCCUBBINS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:07 PM CDT on September 24, 2018
Expires:
1:00 PM CDT on September 26, 2018
Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Monday 09/24 80%
High 74° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/25 80%
High 81° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 09/26 50%
High 73° / Low 54°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.