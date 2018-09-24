on 09/24/2018 |

Toni Good, 77, of Knob Lick, KY died Sunday, September 23, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Catlettsburg, KY the daughter of Daniel and Frances Beatrice Justice Patrick.

She is survived by her husband, Charles whom she married November 23, 1962; 3 sons Mark Good and Charles Good, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH and Bobby Good (Jewell) of Arcanum, OH; 1 daughter Brenda Burton (Glenn) of Monticello and 6 grandchildren, Luke and Jake Burton, Brandon, Brittany, Cole and Nate Good.

Visitation for Mrs. Good will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Thursday from 10am until 2pm followed by cremation.