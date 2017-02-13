TONIGHT’S AGENDA FOR THE GLASGOW CITY COUCIL

See ya later stormwater fee, possible board removal and changing the times…all are included on tonight’s agenda for the Glasgow City Council.

Passed on first reading at the last council meeting, an ordinance sponsored by council members Chasity Lowery and Bard Groce, the council is expected to vote to repeal the city’s stormwater fee.

Council member Jake Dickinson is expected to discuss the possible hiring of outside counsel to pursue removal of the EPB Board members. Questions have arose in regard to whether or not the council should remove board members without any hearing or official meeting to discuss what is expected from board members.

New council member Patrick Gaunce wants to bring up the issue of moving the meeting time up from 7:00pm to 4:00pm. Gaunce told WCLU News that the council should be at their best when discussing city business and a meeting that late in the day doesn’t ensure that. Also Gaunce would like to discuss the possibility of having only meeting per month, as opposed to two. Last year there were times that the meetings were very short, included very few items on the agenda and sometimes cancelled all together for lack of business.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7:00pm tonight.