on 04/09/2018 |

Glasgow City Council will meet tonight at 7:00pm. The council meets in the council chambers, which is on the 2nd floor of Glasgow’s City Hall. As always, the meeting is open to the public.

You can catch the livestream online at http://wcluradio.com and on WCLU Radio’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wcluradio/

You can check out tonight’s council agenda by clicking below.

GCC Agenda 040918