on 02/22/2019 |

Tony Earl Coulter, 54, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Thursday, February 21st, at Medical Center at Bowling Green. Tony was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 23, 1964, a son of Earl Coulter, of Edmonton and the late Mearylean (Adams) Milam.

Tony is also survived by a sister, Tammy Vibbert, and husband, William; step father, Farley Milam; nephew, Jason Vibbert, and wife, Ashley; three great nieces, Skylar, Smanatha and Maddie Vibbert; and uncle, David Irvin, of Glasgow, KY.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mearlyean Milam, who passed away July 7, 2001, aunt, Sue Irvin and grandparents, Clurie and Clonie Adams and James and Vera Coulter.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, February 25th, 2019 with burial in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery. Visitation is Monday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Donations are suggested to Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.