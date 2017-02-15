Tonya Sexton, age 47, of Cave City, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Barren County and a member of the Cave City Baptist Church. She was a graduate of University of Louisville where she received an associates degree in paralegal studies. She enjoyed reading, creative cooking and connecting with her many friends around the globe.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clyde & Fairry Edge, and paternal grandparents, Carl & Lera Sexton.

She is survived by her son, David Councill, of Lexington; her parents, Donnie & Joan Edge Sexton of Cave City; a sister, Leslie Sexton of Cave City; her twin sister, Sonya Crain (Tony) of Cave City; two brothers, Rusty Sexton (Wendy) of Louisville; and Robby Sexton (Heather) of Brentwood, TN; ten nieces and nephews; one great-nephew and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.