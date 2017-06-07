WCLU News Director, Angela Briggs, briefly informs everyone about the Malvern Hills Dairy Farm that has recently went through successful upgrades to automatic and robotic machinery to help increase efficiency and decrease manual workload.
Top Story @ 7: Angela Discusses The Successful and Automated Malvern Hills Dairy Farm
on 07/06/2017 |
