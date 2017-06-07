Logo


Top Story @ 7: Angela Discusses The Successful and Automated Malvern Hills Dairy Farm

on 07/06/2017 |
Featured Local News News Video

WCLU News Director, Angela Briggs, briefly informs everyone about the Malvern Hills Dairy Farm that has recently went through successful upgrades to automatic and robotic machinery to help increase efficiency and decrease manual workload.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.