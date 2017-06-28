Logo


Top Story @ 7: Jimmy Phelps from GPD talks about Law Enforcement Training among other Items

WCLU News Director, Angela Briggs, talks with Lt. Jimmy Phelps from the Glasgow Police Department about his personal training certifications, and the importance of properly training young officers to become the future leaders of local law enforcement. Along with talk of training Angela asks about common traffic safety concerns and hazards.

