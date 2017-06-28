WCLU News Director, Angela Briggs, talks with Lt. Jimmy Phelps from the Glasgow Police Department about his personal training certifications, and the importance of properly training young officers to become the future leaders of local law enforcement. Along with talk of training Angela asks about common traffic safety concerns and hazards.
Top Story @ 7: Jimmy Phelps from GPD talks about Law Enforcement Training among other Items
on 06/28/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
RANFORD CLEO WATSON06/27/2017 - 0 Comment
-
WANDA JACKSON06/27/2017 - 0 Comment
-
J T TRIVETT06/27/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.
PERSON OF THE DAY
John Gray
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS