TOP TRAVEL PREDICTIONS FOR 2017

Predicts Top Travel Trends for 2017

More travelers looking for authentic experiences with connections to cultures, people & traditions

According to a recent AAA survey, 42 percent of Americans are planning to take a vacation in 2017 – with most planning trips to the warm weather destinations in the U.S. and abroad. All signs are pointing to a busy year for vacationers and the travel industry. Approximately one-third (30 percent) of U.S. adults say they are more likely to take a vacation this year compared to 2016, and they’re looking for a new kind of travel experience.

“As we ring in the new year, travelers who may have taken a “wait-and-see” approach toward their travel plans over the past few months, may be ready to search out a new travel adventure,” said Bevi Powell, AAA East Central Senior Vice President. “Regardless of whether they are planning a road trip or booking an exotic river cruise, today’s travelers are looking for unique experiences.”

With much of the country in the midst of a harsh winter, warm-weather destinations in the United States and Caribbean are topping most Americans’ travel itineraries. The top destinations for 2017, based on AAA East Central’s travel bookings, are:

International: Domestic:

1. Caribbean 1. Orlando

2. Italy 2. Hawaii

3. Ireland 3. Alaska

4. Mexico 4. Florida Beaches

5. London 5. Las Vegas